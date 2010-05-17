Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Carl A. Setterstrom

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Carl A. Setterstrom, 94, a polymer entrepreneur, died on April 17 in Denver.

Setterstrom earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Polytechnic University (now the Polytechnic Institute of New York University) in 1936 and a continued with graduate studies in chemistry at Columbia University from 1937 to 1939.

Setterstrom worked for Union Carbide as a general manager before joining Chas. Pfizer & Co. (now Pfizer), as a manager of special commercial development projects. He also worked for Sun Oil, helping to initiate and manage Avisun, a polypropylene joint venture with American Viscose. Later, he joined Dart Industries, helping to manage a joint venture with El Paso Natural Gas to develop technologies for the manufacture of low-density polyethylene and polypropylene. He founded Harrington Research, a small consulting firm, and PNC, which developed a process for converting plastic pellets into fabrics.

He was the member of many professional and scientific organizations and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1938. He served the Riverside Church of New York City for many years.

Setterstrom is survived by two daughters, Star and Barbara; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilbert Gavlin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Raymond W. Angelo Sr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE