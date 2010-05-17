Carl A. Setterstrom, 94, a polymer entrepreneur, died on April 17 in Denver.
Setterstrom earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Polytechnic University (now the Polytechnic Institute of New York University) in 1936 and a continued with graduate studies in chemistry at Columbia University from 1937 to 1939.
Setterstrom worked for Union Carbide as a general manager before joining Chas. Pfizer & Co. (now Pfizer), as a manager of special commercial development projects. He also worked for Sun Oil, helping to initiate and manage Avisun, a polypropylene joint venture with American Viscose. Later, he joined Dart Industries, helping to manage a joint venture with El Paso Natural Gas to develop technologies for the manufacture of low-density polyethylene and polypropylene. He founded Harrington Research, a small consulting firm, and PNC, which developed a process for converting plastic pellets into fabrics.
He was the member of many professional and scientific organizations and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1938. He served the Riverside Church of New York City for many years.
Setterstrom is survived by two daughters, Star and Barbara; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
