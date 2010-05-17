Croda Sells German Oleochemical Plant

In a move that it says will largely complete the restructuring of its oleochemical operations, U.K.-based Croda has reached an agreement to sell its Emmerich, Germany, fatty acids and glycerin facility to Malaysia’s KLK Group for $77 million. KLK is a maker of oleochemicals and owner of cosmetics retailer Crabtree & Evelyn. The Emmerich business had an operating loss of $3 million on sales of $119 million last year. Croda acquired the site as part of its $800 million purchase of Uniqema in 2006.
