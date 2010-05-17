Advertisement

People

David F. Dever

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
David F. Dever, 78, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Macon State College, in Georgia, died on Feb. 28 from complications of a stroke.

Born in Quebec City, Dever earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Spring Hill College, in Mobile, Ala., in 1953 and an M.S. in physical chemistry from Florida State University in 1955. He then completed a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1959 at Ohio State University and stayed on as a postdoctoral fellow.

In 1966, he moved to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, to serve as an associate professor at the College of Petroleum & Minerals (now King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals).

In 1968, Dever returned to the U.S. to accept a position as an associate professor at Macon Junior College, which became Macon State College. He retired in 2002.

He published numerous technical papers and coauthored books including “Megawatt Infrared Laser Chemistry.” He received both a regional award and a national award from the Manufacturing Chemists Association (now the American Chemistry Council) in the 1970s.

Dever was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a 40-year member of ACS, which he joined in 1963. He enjoyed fishing and volunteering in his community.

He is survived by a daughter, Ruth Haynes; sons, Matthew, Andrew, and Paul; and four grandchildren. Dever’s wife, Bobbie, died two weeks after he did.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

