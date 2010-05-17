David A. Ellis, 92, a retired Dow Chemical research chemist, died on March 5.
Born in Seattle, Ellis earned an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1939. After working for the weather service in Alaska, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, working in weather intelligence in India during World War II. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Southern California in 1949.
Ellis worked for Dow Chemical in Pittsburg, Calif., as a research chemist from 1949 to 1971. After early retirement from the company, he served as a professor of chemistry and chair of the math and science department at Azusa Pacific University, in California, until 1982. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1945. Ellis was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by a daughter, Peggy Poteet; and two grandsons. His wife of more than 50 years, Dorothy, died in 1995.
