The article on targeting the enzyme pyruvate kinase for cancer therapy is an interesting read (C&EN, Feb. 15, page 46). "Evaluation of Enzyme Inhibitors in Drug Discovery" (Wiley, 2005) states that enzyme targets are 47% of total targets in drug discovery-medicinal chemistry. Pharmaceutical scientists today refer to enzymes as the key to life. One could dream that pyruvate kinase is the answer to the dilemma in cancer research.
Hopefully, this old biochemical disease mechanism will help eradicate cancer. Sometimes, old mechanisms never die!
Mike Renier
South Range, Mich.
