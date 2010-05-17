Ferro To Close Dutch Dielectric Facility

As part of an ongoing European restructuring, Ferro will close its dielectric products plant in Uden, the Netherlands. Products manufactured at the facility will be transferred to other Ferro sites or discontinued. The closure, which will be complete by the end of the year, will result in the layoff of about 120 workers, according to the company. Earlier, Ferro announced the closure of plants in Portugal and the Netherlands, moves that will eliminate about 165 jobs.
