GSK Buying Stake In Korean Drug Company

GlaxoSmithKline will spend $110 million to acquire a 10% stake in South Korea’s largest drug company, Dong-A Pharmaceuticals. As part of their agreement, the companies will more actively promote selected products from both firms to general practitioners in South Korea. Dong-A markets a range of proprietary and generic drugs; the firm posted sales of $700 million last year. GSK notes that South Korea’s pharmaceutical market grew 14% annually from 2006 to 2008, and the firm expects 10% annual growth over the next three years.
