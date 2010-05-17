Gates Foundation Awards More Grants

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded 78 grants of $100,000 each in the fourth round of its Grand Challenges Explorations program. Selected from 2,700 proposals, the funded projects are a mix of unique and creative approaches to world health problems, including a sweat-triggered nanoparticle vaccine, a low-cost cell phone microscope to diagnose malaria, and an ultrasound-based male contraceptive. With these awards, 340 researchers from 31 countries have been given grants so far under the five-year initiative.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter