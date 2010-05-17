Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

H-Bonding Enables Molecular Dancing

Transient adsorbed hydrogen facilitates diffusion of organic molecules across a titania surface

by Mitch Jacoby
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shao-Chun Li (both)
STM imaging (bottom) of catechol (orange and yellow mounds) on TiO2 coupled with modeling studies indicates that surface hydrogen enables catechol to "dance" across TiO2 via successive rotational motions (top); Ti is blue, O is orange and gray, C is black, and H is pink.
Credit: Shao-Chun Li (both)
STM imaging (bottom) of catechol (orange and yellow mounds) on TiO2 coupled with modeling studies indicates that surface hydrogen enables catechol to "dance" across TiO2 via successive rotational motions (top); Ti is blue, O is orange and gray, C is black, and H is pink.

Hydrogen bonding plays a key role in the diffusion of organic molecules across solid surfaces in a dancelike performance, according to a study published in Science (2010, 328, 882). Previous surface studies based on area-averaging techniques have established that hydrogen adsorbed on solids influences diffusion of other adsorbates. But atomic-scale details of such diffusion processes, which can control chemical reactivity and self-assembly on surfaces, have remained largely unknown. With a combination of scanning tunneling microscopy and computational methods, Tulane University’s Shao-Chun Li and Ulrike Diebold (now at Vienna University of Technology, in Austria) and coworkers have worked out a mechanism by which catechol, C6H4(OH)2, moves across a titanium dioxide crystal surface. Upon adsorption, catechol’s OH groups dissociate, leaving the molecule to bind via its oxygen atoms in a bridging configuration to two titanium sites. The liberated hydrogen atoms bind to two surface oxygen atoms, but they can easily shuttle back and forth between TiO2 and catechol. Hydrogen’s shuttling actions make it energetically feasible for catechol to “lift one of its legs” by breaking an O–Ti bond, rotate 180° on the other oxygen leg, rebind to TiO2, and thereby “dance” across the surface via repeated rotations, the team says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE