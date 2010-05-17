Italy’s COIM Plans U.S. Plant Expansion

COIM, an Italian polyurethane chemical producer, will expand its site in West Deptford, N.J. The company acquired the plant from Air Products & Chemicals last October for an undisclosed sum. According to COIM, the first phase of the expansion, which includes installation of a rail terminal and 15 storage tanks, will be complete by December. The second phase, which will expand polyester polyol capacity by 50%, will come on-line next year.
