Lab Videos

May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Most Popular in Education

In reference to the article "Lights, Camera, Chemistry," I would like to let C&EN readers know that for a good deal less than the cost of making their own laboratory-preparation videos, they can obtain high-quality videos from the Journal of Chemical Education: Web Software (C&EN, Feb. 8, page 56). Videos are available that teach techniques for general chemistry, organic chemistry, and analytical chemistry laboratories.

At the University of Wisconsin, Madison, we have used the general-chemistry videos successfully for a decade. Teaching assistants report that students who have viewed the laboratory-technique videos before coming to lab are better able to handle the equipment they encounter in the lab.

The videos are available in the "Chemistry Comes Alive!" collection (Vol. 7), which also includes a broad range of nonlaboratory chemistry videos, and in "ChemPages Laboratory," which includes Web tutorials embedded with video that provides prelaboratory instruction on general chemistry techniques.

Information about how to subscribe to JCE Web Software, which includes all of these videos (and much additional online software) is available at www.jce.divched.org/JCESoft/jcesoftSubscriber.html.

John W. Moore
Madison, Wis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

