Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Losses Ease At Japanese Firms

Annual Results: Most chemical makers feel less pain, but Shin‑Etsu's profits plummet

by Jean-François Tremblay
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Despite lower sales figures, major Japanese chemical companies mostly cut their losses or improved their earnings in fiscal 2009, which ended on March 31. The main exception was Shin-Etsu Chemical, Japan’s most profitable chemical maker. Its earnings dropped 46% compared with a year ago, making the firm’s performance the worst in at least 12 years.

Sumitomo Chemical and Mitsubishi Chemical reversed their huge losses. Sumitomo posted a record loss of $633 million a year ago but recorded net earnings of $158 million in fiscal 2009. Mitsubishi, which lost more than $700 million a year ago, returned to profitability with a modest $137 million gain. Petrochemical producer Mitsui Chemicals, which lost a horrendous $1 billion last year, was not able to get back into the black.

Companies posting better results attributed the improvement to several factors. First and foremost, income statements last year were ravaged by gigantic write-downs on the value of inventories, but this was not a factor in the 2009 fiscal year. Furthermore, while the economy was miserable at home, Japanese majors encountered buoyant conditions in China, where they conduct more and more business every year.

“Generalizations are difficult with Japanese chemical makers because their range of products and geographic markets varies a lot from one company to another,” says Shuichi Nishimura, a managing director at Nomura Securities, in Tokyo, and the brokerage’s senior chemical analyst. “But the first half of the fiscal year was very tough for them. The second half was a lot better because the terrible capacity utilizations at their customers’ manufacturing sites improved, and demand outside Japan, especially in China, strengthened.”

Despite the generally improving profit picture, Japanese companies stress that they continue to face extremely difficult conditions in their home market.

Shin-Etsu, the world’s largest producer of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers, blamed economic weakness for its drop in earnings. The firm said demand for polyvinyl chloride was poor in Japan and Europe, as well as in the U.S., where housing is in a “long period of stagnation.” Silicon wafers, meanwhile, suffered from weak pricing.

The 2010 fiscal year will likely be another lackluster one, Nishimura says. Although the first half is shaping up to be much like the second half of 2009, petrochemical producers are bracing for lower profits as new facilities start to come on-line in the Middle East and China.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Profits continue to rise in Japan﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Economy buoys Japanese chemical makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Profits Are Strong For Japan’s Chemical Firms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE