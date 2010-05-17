Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Melvyn W. Mosher

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Melvyn W. Mosher, 69, professor of chemistry at Missouri Southern State University (MSSU), died on March 28.

Born in Palo Alto, Calif., Mosher was the son of marine biologist Kenneth Mosher and the nephew of chemists Harry S. Mosher and William Mosher.

He earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Washington in 1962 and both an M.A. in organic chemistry in 1964 and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry in 1968 at the University of Idaho under James H. Cooley. He completed a two-year postdoctoral assignment at the University of Alberta.

Mosher began his career at Marshall University, in Huntington, W.Va., in 1969. In 1974, he joined MSSU while holding a joint appointment as assistant director of a regional crime laboratory. In 1998, he became a full-time member of the physical sciences department at MSSU. His undergraduate research group explored the relative reactivity of free radicals and designed, synthesized, and evaluated the biological activity of substituted hydroxylamines. Throughout his career he was active in outreach programs to local schools.

Mosher was a member of ACS, which he joined in 1964. He was active in the Central Ohio Valley Section and Mo-Kan-Ok, the Tri State Section, which he served as chair. He was a fellow of the Missouri Academy of Science, Mathematics & Computing; he received its Outstanding Scientist of the Year award posthumously last month.

Mosher is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna; three sons, Michael, Craig, and Thomas; and five grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Richard B. Bennett
James E. Douglass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney J. O’Connor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE