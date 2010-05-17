Advertisement

Environment

Too Much Carbon Dioxide Limits Plants

Study provides details on how excess CO2 inhibits assimilation of nitrate into proteins in plants

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
[+]Enlarge
UC Davis scientists monitor nitrogen uptake by wheat plants under different CO2 concentrations in a lab chamber.
UC Davis scientists monitor nitrogen uptake by wheat plants under different CO2 concentrations in a lab chamber.

Earth’s atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration is expected to rise substantially from the current level of about 390 ppm to as much as 970 ppm by 2100, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Global warming aside, the CO2 increase is expected to benefit plant growth and food production by facilitating photosynthesis. But this positive effect has a limit—too much CO2 over time inhibits assimilation of nitrate (NO3 ) into proteins by plants. Arnold J. Bloom of the University of California, Davis, and coworkers are reporting results of experiments on wheat and Arabidopsis plants that provide better details of the biochemistry behind this limiting process (Science 2010, 328, 899). Most plants draw NO3 and ammonium (NH4 +) from soil and then convert NO3 into more NH4 +, which plants use to produce the amino acid glutamine and other organic nitrogen compounds. The researchers assessed NO3 assimilation via several methods, including changes in the relative rates of CO2 consumption and O2 evolution and the fate of 15N-enriched NO3 . They showed that additional CO2 disrupts the conversion of NO3 to NH4 +. As CO2 levels rise, adding NH4 +-based fertilizer could bypass the NO3 bottleneck and help maintain the yield and quality of food crops, Bloom and colleagues note.

