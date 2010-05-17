PVS Picks PPG Site For Iron Salts Plant

PVS Technologies will build an iron salts facility on the site of PPG Industries’ chlor-alkali plant in Natrium, W.Va. It is expected to begin operation later this year. PVS will also operate the plant, which will have annual capacity for 50,000 tons of iron salts, including ferric chloride. PPG will supply chlorine and other raw materials. PVS already makes iron salts, which are used as flocculants in water treatment, in Detroit, Houston, and Augusta, Ga.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter