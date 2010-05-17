Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Profiling Tumor Cells

Cancerous and noncancerous cells can be distinguished by comparing Raman spectral lines

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett
An SEM image shows a prostate tumor cell mounted on a silver surface for SERS analysis.
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett
An SEM image shows a prostate tumor cell mounted on a silver surface for SERS analysis.

Cancerous and noncancerous cells can be distinguished by comparing spectral lines from surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, or SERS (J. Phys. Chem. Lett. 2010, 1, 1595). The results point to a way to use spectroscopic fingerprinting to identify biomarkers on cell surfaces and improve cancer diagnosis, say Boston University’s Bo Yan and Björn M. Reinhard, who developed the technique. The approach has potential for in vivo diagnostics if techniques such as endoscopic SERS imaging are developed. Working with tumor and nontumor breast and prostate cell lines, Yan and Reinhard evaluated SERS spectra of whole cells mounted onto a nanostructured silver substrate. They were able to distinguish between the cancerous and noncancerous cells by comparing the intensity ratio of spectral bands at 722 cm–1 and 655 cm–1. The 722 band likely arises from the C–N bond in quaternary ammonium groups in components of cell membrane lipids. The 655 band is commonly observed in Raman spectra of sialic acid sugars; its intensity likely increases in cancerous cells because such cells commonly overexpress glycosylated cell-surface proteins. The researchers found that the intensity ratio of the two bands is lower in tumor cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method maps chemistry, not just chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New dyes enable super-multicolor imaging

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE