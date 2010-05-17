Promotions

Academia

A University of Southern California chemistry professor has been elected to the European Academy of Sciences & Arts. Karl Christe joined the interdisciplinary network of more than 1,400 scholars, including Pope Benedict XVI and 28 Nobel Laureates, in March.

Industry

Specialty chemical company Johnson Matthey has named Paul J. Andersen as global technology director for its Stationary Emissions Control Group. Andersen has been with Johnson Matthey for 18 years and is the coholder of eight patents. He has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Northwestern University.

Americhem, a custom color and additive solution provider, has added Doreen Becker to its staff as packaging market development manager for its North American market. Becker has held positions at BASF and Engelhard/Mearl.

DSM has made a number of management moves set to take place later this year. Bob Hartmayer will retire from his positions as chief executive officer and president of DSM Pharmaceutical Products at the end of the year. Alexander Wessels, the current president and CEO of DSM Food Specialties, will replace him on Nov. 1. Taking over for Wessels is Hans Christian Ambjerg,

now senior vice president of film and fiber with Borealis. That switch will come into effect on Aug. 1.

Joachim Heck succeeded Olaf Stange as managing director of Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik, a subsidiary of Bayer Technology Services, on March 1. In turn, Stange now heads Bayer Technology’s Southeast Asia regional office in Singapore.

Alvogen, a pharmaceutical company, has made a number of moves recently. First, it’s named three new leaders to its global business development and R&D teams. Georg Ingram is now executive vice president of global business development. He comes to the position equipped with 16 years of generic pharmaceutical experience and both a master’s and Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Innsbruck, in Austria. Thirty-year generic industry veteran Dale Martin has been named vice president of strategic development. Jasmine Shah joins Alvogen as vice president of research, development, and regulatory affairs. He has a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Poona, in India, and a master’s degree in industrial pharmacy from Long Island University. On the executive-board end, Alvogen has also been busy. Elin Gabriel joins the company as its chief operating officer, effective this month. She has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University. Kevin Bain, formerly of Johnson & Johnson, has been hired as Alvogen’s chief financial officer.

Two management positions have been filled at consulting and research firm Kline & Co. Glyn Johnson will lead Kline’s corporate development practice efforts in Europe. Johnson has held positions with Nexant and Chem Systems. In addition, Eric Vogelsberg has been tapped to head the firm’s global mergers and acquisitions and corporate development practice. Prior to joining Kline, Vogelsberg spent 10 years in myriad sales, service, and management roles with Hercules and Hershaw ­Chemical.

Genomatica, a San Diego-based company that uses biomanufacturing to produce chemicals, has enticed two high-profile chemical industry leaders to join its team. Joseph Kuterbach, formerly of Lyondell­Basell, has become vice president of operations, engineering, and technology transfer. Dennis McGrew, formerly of NatureWorks and Dow Chemical, has been named Genomatica’s executive vice president of business development and chief business officer.

Sean Maggert has been appointed new business development manager at Charkit Chemical, in Norwalk, Conn.

Merck & Co. has brought aboard Roger J. Pomerantz to serve as senior vice president of Merck Research Laboratories. Pomerantz has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Johns Hopkins University and a medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He spent the past five years with Johnson & Johnson, where he acted as global head of infectious diseases and president of Peninsula Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary.

SAFC Hitech, a business segment within SAFC, has named Philip Rose as its new company president, succeeding Barry Leese. Rose joins SAFC after two decades with Rohm and Haas. Leese retired from the position on April 1.