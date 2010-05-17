Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Report Calls For NASA Lab Upgrades

by Susan R. Morrissey
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/Debbie McCallum
The Exploration Space Building at Goddard Space Flight Center is theone exception to NASA outdated facilities noted in the report. The state-of-the-artlab opened its doors last year.
Credit: NASA/Debbie McCallum
The Exploration Space Building at Goddard Space Flight Center is theone exception to NASA outdated facilities noted in the report. The state-of-the-artlab opened its doors last year.

NASA must invest more in maintaining and upgrading its basic research labs if it wants to meet major mission goals such as planet exploration or understanding the origins of the universe, according to a National Research Council report released on May 11. The report, which looks at six NASA centers, finds that the facilities and equipment in use are on average “marginally adequate” to conduct high-quality basic research. And without including the new science building at the Goddard Space Flight Center in the analysis, more than 80% of the research labs are 40 years old or more and need significant maintenance and upgrades yearly. To improve the research conditions, the report recommends, NASA should balance long-term research with short-term mission programs and find a way to solve its growing deferred-maintenance problems, which have ballooned from requiring a budget of $1.8 billion in 2004 to $2.5 billion in 2009. “Solid, basic research has always been a critical component for advancing NASA’s missions,” says John T. Best, NRC report committee cochair. “To ensure future success, it’s imperative that NASA restore and maintain its basic research laboratories.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Labs’ Science Is Strong But Needs Changes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NASA: Plan Scales Back Mars Exploration Activities
Changes Needed To U.S. Climate Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE