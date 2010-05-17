Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Rule Cuts CO2 Emissions

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Large industrial emitters of carbon dioxide—such as chemical companies, refineries, and power plants—will be required to report and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions under a final rule issued last week by EPA, using its Clean Air Act authority. The rule will roll out in phases beginning in January 2011 for large facilities obtaining or modifying Clean Air Act permits needed for other pollutants. These plants would be required to include greenhouse gas emissions in their permits if they increase these emissions by 75,000 tons per year and emit at least 100,000 tons of greenhouse gases per year. EPA estimates that each year about 900 facilities that are already covered by the act will be included in the greenhouse gas provisions, along with some 550 sources that will be required to obtain greenhouse gas permits for the first time. However, it is still to be determined what these companies will have to do to limit their CO2 emissions. EPA says that best available control technologies, or BACT, for greenhouse gas emissions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, taking into account cost and effectiveness. The requirement will be released through a guidance document that has yet to be written.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE