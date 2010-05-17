Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Silver Spurs Cycloadditions

Nanoparticles make their debut as catalysts for organic synthesis in a Diels-Alder reaction

by Bethany Halford
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Nanoparticles have been all the rage in chemistry for years, but synthetic organic chemists have been slow to take up the trend. Now, John A. Porco Jr. and coworkers at Boston University are reporting the first example of a Diels-Alder cycloaddition catalyzed by metal nanoparticles (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja102482b). Porco’s group was working on the total synthesis of panduratin A—a natural product with promising anticancer, anti-HIV, and anti-inflammatory activities—when it ran into trouble getting the key Diels-Alder reaction to work. The team screened metal salts in combination with borohydride as catalysts and found that AgBF4 worked best. Several observations led the researchers to conclude that they were generating silver nanoparticles in solution, so they created a heterogeneous catalyst by fixing the in situ-generated nanoparticles onto silica gel. This material catalyzed the critical Diels-Alder reaction in 85% yield, producing predominately the desired endo isomer. The reaction was conducted in air without the need for excluding water or oxygen. Furthermore, the catalyst can be stored on the benchtop for months and recycled without significant loss of activity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amines built using cobalt nanoparticles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multicomponent catalyst promotes multistep reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Refiguring The Equation For [2+2+1] Cycloadditions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE