Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

How Spider Silk Pulls Itself Together

A pair of structural studies shed light on how spiders transform a protein fluid into tough silk fibers

by Carmen Drahl
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A pair of structural studies have shed new light on how spiders transform a protein fluid into a silk fiber that’s tough as nails. The two independent research teams discovered in lab experiments that spider silk proteins contain molecular switches that respond to changes in ionic composition, flow shear forces, and pH—similar to the changes that occur in a spider’s spinning apparatus. Working with the C-terminal domain of a silk protein from the cross orb-weaver spider, a team led by Horst Kessler of the Technical University of Munich suggests that this domain contributes to the switch between fluid and silk fiber forms in response to changes in salt concentration and mechanical forces (Nature 2010, 465, 239). Meanwhile, researchers led by Stefan D. Knight of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences determined that the N-terminal domain of a silk protein from the nursery-web spider sparks polymerization as it experiences a drop in pH (Nature 2010, 465, 236). “The significance of the low pH at the spider’s gland outlet was not clear, and this surprising finding may well provide the answer,” says Uri Gat, a spider silk expert at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers unravel how spiders store their silk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Process mimics spider silk spinning
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching The Rapid, Tiny Protein Motions That Build Spider Silk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE