People

Teh Fu (Dave) Yen

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 17, 2010
Teh Fu (Dave) Yen, 83, a professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Southern California (USC), died on Jan. 12.

Raised in China’s Yunnan province, Yen received a B.S. in chemistry from Huachung University; an M.S. in chemistry and chemical engineering from West Virginia University, Morgantown; and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry and biochemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

After a brief period on the faculty at California State University, Los Angeles, Yen joined the USC faculty in 1969 as an associate professor of biochemistry and of chemical and environmental engineering.

A creative geochemistry researcher who specialized in developing green technologies, Yen was known for his research on environmentally benign processes that involve fossil fuels.

Yen produced more than 500 papers and was the author, coauthor, editor, or coeditor of 26 books. He helped found the ACS Geochemistry Division and served as an editor or editorial board member for numerous technical journals.

He was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists and the Institute of Petroleum and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1953. He received the Distinguished Faculty Member Award from the USC Alumni Association in 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Shiao-Ping.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

