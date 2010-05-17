Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Valeric Biofuels Move Forward

Shell researchers improve a reaction step in the conversion of levulinic acid to valerate esters

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
May 17, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Researchers continue to gain momentum in the effort to make practical the conversion of woody plant material into biofuels via levulinic acid derivatives. Jean-Paul Lange of Shell Global Solutions, in Amsterdam, and colleagues report a novel approach based on converting lignocellulose into valeric esters, which might be more ideal for augmenting diesel and gasoline supplies than other proposed levulinic acid derivatives (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201000655). Lignocellulose is considered an attractive renewable starting material for biofuels. But accessing and converting the sugars trapped in plants is complicated and expensive. Levulinic acid can be readily produced from lignocellulose via acid hydrolysis and then hydrogenated to γ-valerolactone, which has been considered a potential biofuel. Several research groups have been working to improve on γ-valerolactone, however. For Lange’s group, optimizing one subsequent step—the hydrogenation of γ-valerolactone to valeric acid—had been a synthetic bottleneck. The Shell researchers solved the problem with brute force, testing 150 catalysts before settling on a platinum-loaded zeolite that does the trick. The team then esterified valeric acid to a set of valeric esters and diesters. They put these valeric esters to a number of fuel tests, including a 155,000-mile road trip powered by a blend of 15% ethyl valerate in regular gasoline.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hafnium zeolite stitches together itaconic acid analogs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iridium Conducts Selective Hydrogenolysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased Lactic Acid Gets A Tad Greener

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE