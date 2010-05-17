Valero Signs Biofuels Pact With Algenol

Start-up Algenol Biofuels has signed a joint development agreement with Valero Services, a subsidiary of Valero Energy, to explore ways to combine Algenol’s algae-to-ethanol conversion technology with Valero’s transportation fuel and chemical expertise. According to Algenol, the collaboration could lead to a joint venture for commercial-scale algae facilities and fuel distribution. In addition to Valero, Algenol has also partnered with Dow Chemical and industrial gas company Linde.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter