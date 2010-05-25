Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Training Food Safety Scientists

Collaboration: Public-private partnership gets underway to teach foreign governments and manufacturers about U.S. practices

by Britt E. Erickson
May 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Waters Corp.
Waters scientists will play a role in developing curriculum for food safety training.
Credit: Waters Corp.
Waters scientists will play a role in developing curriculum for food safety training.

The University of Maryland and Waters Corp. have teamed up to establish the world's first facility dedicated to training international scientists about U.S. food safety standards and methods of analysis. The International Food Safety Training Laboratory is expected to open next year in College Park, Md., where it will be operated by the Joint Institute for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition, a partnership between the University of Maryland and the Food & Drug Administration.

Waters, a Massachusetts-based analytical instrument company, will fund the lab's construction and provide state-of-the-art equipment, Art Caputo, president of Waters, said at a briefing on May 21. The company will also help design the training programs, he noted.

"The task of ensuring food safety can only be accomplished through a comprehensive partnership," Caputo emphasized. "We are here with a solution to address the fundamental need to increase scientific capacity building worldwide."

The lab is intended to support FDA's food safety goals, particularly with respect to imports. "The U.S. annually imports more than $80 billion worth of food from more than 150 countries. Imports now account for about 15% of the total U.S. food supply, and have been increasing at a rate of 10% per year since 2002," Rohit Khanna, vice president of worldwide marketing at Waters, pointed out at the briefing.

FDA officials welcomed the initiative. "The establishment of this laboratory will allow FDA to accommodate many more requests for laboratory training from foreign officials on U.S. regulatory standards and requirements than our current resources allow," said Jeff Farrar, associate commissioner for food protection at FDA. And more training "will improve the safety of food for the American consumer," he stressed.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), a trade group representing the food industry, also commended the partnership. "GMA strongly supports the concept of the International Food Safety Training Laboratory," said Bob Brackett, senior vice president for scientific and regulatory affairs at GMA. "Establishment of the laboratory serves as a great example of collaboration and a means for advancing analytical capability both domestically and abroad."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Waters, U.K. Agency Open Food-Safety Lab
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FOOD SAFETY
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agencies Join To Boost Import Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE