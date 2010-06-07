Atmospheric Trioxy Radical Idea Banished

For years, scientists have tried to determine if a transient fusing of molecular oxygen and the hydroxyl radical (·OH) plays a significant role in atmospheric chemistry. Sébastien D. Le Picard of the University of Rennes, in France, and colleagues say they have the answer: No (Science 2010, 328, 1258). Experiments and theory have both suggested that ·OH, which acts as a chemical mop to sweep up many atmospheric pollutants, could be temporarily sequestered as part of the hydrogen trioxy radical (HO· 3 ). Picard’s group used laser-induced fluorescence to monitor reactions of ·OH in the presence of O 2 over a range of temperatures. From these experiments, they were able to determine the thermodynamics of HO–O 2 bond formation and dissociation. The bond between ·OH and O 2 , they show, is too weak to allow formation of substantive or lasting quantities of HO· 3 . They conclude that the fraction of ·OH bound to O 2 is less than 0.1% at all altitudes in Earth’s atmosphere.