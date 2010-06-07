Research Recalibrated
The spending race is over in pharmaceutical R&D, with companies now focused on doing more with less
June 7, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 23
Scientists are being intimidated and harassed because of their research, they tell congress
Definitive solution of the structure of an enzyme in isoprenoid biosynthesis could lead to new antibiotics
Executives have sworn off reinvention, instead focusing on what they think the company does best
Congress, GAO point to consistent flaws in CDC units' environmental health practices
Studies pin down key intermediates in versatile migratory alkene insertion reactions