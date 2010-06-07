Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 7, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 23

The spending race is over in pharmaceutical R&D, with companies now focused on doing more with less

Volume 88 | Issue 23
Business

Research Recalibrated

The spending race is over in pharmaceutical R&D, with companies now focused on doing more with less

Climate Debate Turns Foul

Scientists are being intimidated and harassed because of their research, they tell congress 

Growing Chemicals

New biotech traits enable fuel and polymer production in crops

  • Synthesis

    Enzyme’s Metal Cluster Is Nailed

    Definitive solution of the structure of an enzyme in isoprenoid biosynthesis could lead to new antibiotics

  • Business

    Eastman Finds Its Stride

    Executives have sworn off reinvention, instead focusing on what they think the company does best

  • Safety

    Health Agencies Under Scrutiny

    Congress, GAO point to consistent flaws in CDC units' environmental health practices

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Palladium-Mediated Insertive Behavior

Studies pin down key intermediates in versatile migratory alkene insertion reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Dissolvable Design, MJ In The Classroom, Chemistry Snack Time

 

