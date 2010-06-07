BASF Will Enter L-Menthol Market

BASF has started constructing what it says will be the world’s largest plant for the aroma chemical L-menthol. Slated for Ludwigshafen, Germany, the plant is expected to open in 2012 and create 35 jobs. Gabriel Tanbourgi, head of BASF’s care chemicals division, says L-menthol is the world’s top-selling aroma chemical by volume. He says BASF’s patented production method, part of its citral value chain, yields an extremely pure product.
