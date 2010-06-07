Borealis Opens One Plant, Plans Another

Borealis, the Austrian polyolefins firm, has opened a $500 million high-pressure low-density polyethylene plant in Stenungsund, Sweden. The 350,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will serve mainly the wire and cable market. The firm will idle a 230,000-metric-ton-per-year plant at the site, leaving it with 700,000 metric tons of polyethylene capacity in Stenungsund. Separately, Borouge, a joint venture between Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil, plans to build its second plastics compounding plant in China.
