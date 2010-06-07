Dow Is Selling One European Facility To Japan’s Arakawa

Osaka, Japan-based Arakawa Chemical has initiated talks with Dow Chemical for the acquisition of a 15,000-metric-ton-per-year hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins plant in Böhlen, Germany. Arakawa will also seek to acquire full control of the two firms’ joint venture, 60% owned by Dow, that markets and sells the resins in Europe. Hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins are used in the manufacture of adhesives. Set up in 1999, the German facility makes use of a production process that the U.S. firm licensed from Arakawa.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter