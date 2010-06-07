Earl Krakower, 71, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), died on May 9.
Krakower earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1960 from McGill University, in Montreal, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of British Columbia in 1966.
He then joined RIT, received the institute’s Eisenhart Award for Outstanding Teaching in 1976, and served as chair of the chemistry department there from 1979 until 1982. He retired in 1996.
Krakower then carved out a 16-year career as a real-estate agent and was active in many charitable and professional organizations in the Rochester, N.Y., area.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Esther; sons, Gary and Ron; daughter, Stacy; and two grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter