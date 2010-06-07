Evonik Ups Silica, Nylon Intermediate

Citing high demand, Evonik Industries is expanding capacity for a nylon intermediate and precipitated silica. The company is hiking production of laurolactam, used to make nylon 12, by the end of the year in Marl, Germany. Nylon 12 absorbs less moisture than other kinds of nylon and is used in tubes, fuel lines, and wire insulation. Separately, the company is boosting capacity for precipitated silica in Gajraula, India, by the first half of next year. The company sees growing demand for silica in the tire industry.
