Education

Excited About C&EN

June 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 23
Three years ago, I decided to get the education I had dreamed of and enrolled in my local community college. I had accumulated an A.A. degree piecemeal over 30 years. I declared my major, chemistry with an environmental toxicology emphasis, and hit the ground running. I knew that I would have to!

Through the California MESA program (Math, Engineering & Science Achievement), I received my first college textbooks, scientific calculator, all the school supplies I would need, and an ACS student membership with a subscription to C&EN. I started reading them the summer before school started and barely understood a word, much less a sentence or molecular formula.

When school was in session, C&EN would pile up next to my reading chair and during winter, spring, and summer break I’d devour the stack. After each semester I’d be absolutely delighted at how much more I understood and could appreciate.

I have since transferred to Humboldt State University and have one year left. My grades are good. I have two semesters’ worth of C&EN stacked next to my chair (as this winter was too short to read much for pleasure) and three on my lap. It is with delight that once again it’s been confirmed: I am learning the most amazing things and am so proud to be a chemist!

Thanks, C&EN, for your interesting articles on such a wide variety of subjects.

Katrina Martin
Trinidad, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

