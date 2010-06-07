Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ganging Up On Chemicals

by Rudy M. Baum
June 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I don’t know whether it is the prospect of wholesale revisions to the Toxic Substances Control Act this year or the hysterical tone of the annual report of the President’s Panel on Cancer (C&EN, May 31, page 5), but there’s been a recent spate of reports in major media outlets on the dangers posed by chemicals. Some of the reports have been measured in tone; others not so.

On the May 23 edition of the venerable CBS news program “60 Minutes,” correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on the safety of phthalates. “More than ever, people are worried about how all the chemicals we’re exposed to are affecting our health, among them a family of chemicals known as phthalates, which are used in everyday plastics,” Stahl said in opening the segment.

Stahl’s report is reasonably balanced, and it illustrates well the difficulty society faces in determining whether a chemical is safe in all or some of its uses. She interviewed an epidemiologist whose data suggest that exposure to phthalates in utero is causing urogenital defects and feminization in baby boys. She talked to a pediatric urologist who agrees.

However, she also interviewed Richard M. Sharpe, a phthalate expert, who has tested the compounds in pregnant rats and marmoset monkeys. In the rats, male offspring exposed to phthalates had a higher incidence of defects similar to those being seen in humans; in the monkeys, presumably more relevant to humans, there was no effect at all. When Stahl asked Sharpe, “Are phthalates harmful to humans?” he responded, “I don’t know. It’s as simple as that.”

Stahl also spoke to American Chemistry Council President Calvin M. Dooley, who maintained that research shows that phthalates “are absolutely safe” as “they are being used in consumer products today.”

The May 31 issue of the New Yorker has an article by Harvard University’s Jerome Groopman entitled “The Plastic Panic: How worried should we be about everday chemicals?” that focuses on bisphenol A.

Groopman’s article, like Stahl’s “60 Minutes” piece, is thoughtful and reasonably balanced. “There is an inherent uncertainty in determining which substances are safe and which are not, and when their risks outweigh their benefits,” he writes.

Still, Groopman comes down on the side of the precautionary principle, and he favors replacing compounds like BPA that are suspected of causing harm. “While the evidence of these chemicals’ health consequences may be far from conclusive, safer alternatives need to be sought,” he writes. “More important, policymakers must create a better system for making decisions about when to ban these types of substances, and must invest in the research that will inform those decisions. There’s no guarantee that we’ll always be right, but protecting those at greatest risk shouldn’t be deferred.”

No such restraint informs CNN’s two-part “Toxic America,” which aired last week. I’m writing this after having seen only the first installment—the second part runs Thursday evening after this issue of C&EN goes to press—but it is clear that CNN correspondent Sanjay Gupta wants to convince Americans that chemicals are bad for their health.

“Toxic America” is lousy journalism. Part one focused exclusively on Mossville, La., a primarily African American community encircled by 14 chemical plants. Whether the residents of Mossville have been harmed by exposure to chemicals from these plants and whether they have been ill-served by government agencies is a legitimate question, but it’s not news. C&EN has been covering the issue of environmental justice as exemplified by communities such as Mossville for well over a decade.

Worse, the program implies that the situation in Mossville has broader relevance. The chemical industry is evil. Government agencies are inept. Innocent people are getting cancer and dying. No evidence is presented to support these implications.

Regulating exposure to potentially toxic chemicals is serious business, with broad consequences for public health and the economy. The topic should be addressed with the seriousness that Stahl and Groopman brought to it, not the sensationalism of “Toxic America.”

Thanks for reading.

Rudy Baum
Editor-in-chief

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reactions: Responding to the editorial on abortion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Risk-Assessment Study Fuels Debate Over Toxicity Of Industrial Chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dioxins, Assessed At Last

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE