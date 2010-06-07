Grace Opens Aussie Construction Plant

W.R. Grace has opened a new site in Epping, Australia, to serve construction industry customers in Australia, New Zealand, and nearby Pacific islands. The site houses concrete admixture and cement additive manufacturing, administrative and warehousing facilities, and a laboratory. A year ago, the firm opened a chromatography products facility in Rowville, Australia, to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.
