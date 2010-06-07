Jack S. Lewis, 83, a retired Tennessee Eastman researcher, died on April 6 in Anderson, S.C., from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
Born in Whitesburg, Ky., Lewis served in the Navy during World War II. He received a B.S. in physics from the University of Kentucky in 1950.
As a research associate for Tennessee Eastman (now Eastman Chemical), Lewis helped devise a system for storage and retrieval of gas chromatography data. He retired in 1986.
He was a member of ACS from 1955 to 1984 and served as chairman of the Northeast Tennessee Section in 1978. He was also a fellow of the American Society for Testing & Materials, receiving its Award of Merit in 1986.
Lewis was an active member of the Kingsport Civitan Club for 40 years and of Mafair United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Lou; sons, Frank, David, and John; stepson, Roy Simmons; stepdaughters, Karen McClelland and Emma Simmons; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
