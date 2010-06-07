Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Leroy P. Hall

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Leroy P. Hall, 101, a retired chemical engineer and entrepreneur, died in Upland, Calif., on March 14.

Born in Crawford, Neb., Hall received a B.S. in chemical engineering from Iowa State University in 1929.

Immediately thereafter, he began his career with Hercules Powder, where he would remain until 1946. At Hercules, he became superintendent of its Belvidere, N.J., plant, which produced smokeless powder for the British government during World War II.

In 1943, Hall became plant manager of Hercules’ Louisiana, Mo., site, which produced anhydrous ammonia under contract with the U.S. Ordnance Department. He then served as plant manager at Hercules’ explosives facility in Hercules, Calif.

After the war, Hall founded Agriform, in Santa Ana, Calif., introducing chemical engineering principles to the manufacture and application of liquid fertilizers. In 1960, he started Hasa Chemical, in City of Industry, Calif., creating diverse products for the airline and cosmetics industries. He later made an acquisition that allowed Hasa to expand into swimming pool supplies and water treatment products.

Hall retired in 1973, after which he gardened, worked in his orchard, and studied his genealogy. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.

Hall is survived by his daughter Jennie LeGros, nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elena (Nelly) Brede; his second wife, Louise; and his daughter Sonya Hall-Owens.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kenneth W. MacFie
William Hulstrunk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE