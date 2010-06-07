Leroy P. Hall, 101, a retired chemical engineer and entrepreneur, died in Upland, Calif., on March 14.
Born in Crawford, Neb., Hall received a B.S. in chemical engineering from Iowa State University in 1929.
Immediately thereafter, he began his career with Hercules Powder, where he would remain until 1946. At Hercules, he became superintendent of its Belvidere, N.J., plant, which produced smokeless powder for the British government during World War II.
In 1943, Hall became plant manager of Hercules’ Louisiana, Mo., site, which produced anhydrous ammonia under contract with the U.S. Ordnance Department. He then served as plant manager at Hercules’ explosives facility in Hercules, Calif.
After the war, Hall founded Agriform, in Santa Ana, Calif., introducing chemical engineering principles to the manufacture and application of liquid fertilizers. In 1960, he started Hasa Chemical, in City of Industry, Calif., creating diverse products for the airline and cosmetics industries. He later made an acquisition that allowed Hasa to expand into swimming pool supplies and water treatment products.
Hall retired in 1973, after which he gardened, worked in his orchard, and studied his genealogy. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.
Hall is survived by his daughter Jennie LeGros, nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elena (Nelly) Brede; his second wife, Louise; and his daughter Sonya Hall-Owens.
