Leukemia Group Backs Onconova Treatment

Onconova Therapeutics and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society have partnered to push Estybon, Onconova’s myelodysplastic syndrome treatment, toward commercialization. LLS will provide up to $10 million in funding for what the partners call an “approval track” clinical trial in patients with the blood disease. This is the first time the nonprofit is funding a trial of this scale under its Therapy Acceleration Program, a vehicle established in 2007 to support for-profit enterprises that advance leukemia and lymphoma treatments.
