OCI And Cabot Hike Asian Carbon Black

South Korea’s OCI plans to build a $60 million carbon black plant in Gunsan, South Korea. It says steam and electricity generated during carbon black production will supply its adjacent polysilicon facility. A total of 100,000 metric tons of capacity for the tire reinforcement will be added in two stages by the end of 2014. Separately, Cabot will expand its carbon black plant in West Java, Indonesia, by mid-2011, increasing capacity at the site by 20%. It will also buy additional land adjacent to its West Java site in expectation of future expansions. The company’s current Indonesian capacity is 150,000 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter