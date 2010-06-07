Radiochemical Supplies Enhanced

Lantheus Medical Imaging has received U.S. approvals to use molybdenum-99 from the Nuclear Research Institute in Rez, Czech Republic, to produce medical isotopes. Mo-99, used to generate technetium-99m for imaging procedures, has been scarce while nuclear reactors in Canada and the Netherlands undergo repairs. Separately, PerkinElmer says it is the first firm to offer current Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant lutetium-177 nuclide. The new product, which can be used in the development of various cancer treatments, is the result of an agreement between PerkinElmer and the University of Missouri Research Reactor.
