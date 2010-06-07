Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert T. Morrison

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert T. Morrison, 91, a retired New York University (NYU) professor and coauthor of a best-selling organic chemistry textbook, died on April 25 at his home in Morristown, N.J., after a long illness.

Born in Lima, Ohio, Morrison earned an undergraduate degree from Wittenberg College, in Springfield, Ohio, in 1939 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1944.

Morrison then served in the Navy in World War II as a radar officer and did postdoctoral work at Northwestern University. After that, he accepted a professorship at NYU, where he taught from 1948 until his early retirement in 1968.

Along with NYU colleague Robert N. Boyd, Morrison published the innovative textbook “Organic Chemistry” in 1959. This book was unlike previous texts, which emphasized memorization and relied on instructors to introduce the underlying mechanisms of organic chemistry. In contrast, the book by Morrison and Boyd presented the material more comprehensively and explained the mechanisms step by step. Through its six editions, it sold more than 2 million copies worldwide.

Morrison was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943.

He is survived by his children, Robert, James, and Susan, and five grandchildren. Morrison’s wife of 66 years, Joan, died two months earlier.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter A. S. Smith
J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James E. Boggs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE