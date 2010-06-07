SEC Charges Biotech R&D Head With Lying

The Securities & Exchange Commission has charged Elizabeth A. Dragon, the former senior vice president of R&D at biotech firm Sequenom, with making false statements to investors about her company’s prenatal test for Down syndrome. According to SEC, Dragon claimed that the test’s highly accurate results were obtained on a “blinded” basis. In fact, the agency alleges, Dragon “provided her scientists with the known outcomes of the samples, which allowed them to manipulate the data in order to produce more accurate results.” Dragon and Sequenom’s CEO were fired last year (C&EN, Oct. 5, 2009, page 23).
