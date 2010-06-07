Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Waste Plastics Become Functional Carbon Microspheres

Plastic bags are “upcycled” into a material that could find new life printer toner, tires, and more

by Katie Cottingham
June 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
A novel thermal decomposition method converts waste plastics such as polyethylene grocery bags into these carbon microspheres.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
A novel thermal decomposition method converts waste plastics such as polyethylene grocery bags into these carbon microspheres.

Plastic grocery bags are handy and durable, but after the bread and milk are put away, most of the bags wind up in landfills. Argonne National Laboratory’s Vilas G. Pol has found a way to “upcycle” the discarded plastics into carbon microspheres, which could find new life in consumer products (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es100243u). Pol heats waste plastics such as polyethylene bags and disposable polystyrene cups in a closed reactor. At 700 °C and about 1,000 psi, the hydrocarbons break down to hydrogen, hydrocarbon gases, and solid carbon powder, a process he monitored by mass spectrometry. Using electron microscopy, Pol found that the carbon powder is made up of 3- to 10-μm-diameter microspheres. The microspheres are paramagnetic and conductive, he notes, making them suitable for incorporation into printer toner, tires, paint, and lubricants, as well as in anode materials for rechargeable batteries. Pol is working with several companies interested in licensing the technology and developing the potential applications, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seaweed plastics hit the table
Plastics recycling firm Novoloop raises $11 million
Plastic Energy, Nestle study plastic recycling in the UK

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE