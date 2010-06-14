Advertisement

Safety

CSB Urged To Examine BP Spill

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Reps. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman, and Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), oversight subcommittee chairman, want the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board to investigate the BP oil spill. In a June 8 letter to CSB Chairman John Bresland, they urged the board to use the same investigation team that examined the 2005 BP Texas City, Texas, refinery explosion that killed 15 workers. CSB’s probe of BP’s refinery found a history of maintenance and safety cutbacks and a corporate culture that ignored safety concerns. The investigation led to a national enforcement program, established by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, that focused on all refineries. Bresland noted in a statement the small size of the board, but said, “It is my desire that the CSB do everything it can to facilitate the request and to undertake the investigation.” He added that the board is “currently engaged in numerous investigations consuming all of our investigation staff.” However, he said, “I will be consulting immediately with the rest of the board and with key staff to determine how we may put together a high-performing investigation team.” Bresland said he would make a decision in the “next few days.”

