8824cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
8824cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
June 14, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 24

Environmental disaster in the Gulf of Mexico Reveals U.S.'s inability to plan for, control, and clean up oil spills in deep waters

Volume 88 | Issue 24
Environment

BP's Ever-Growing Oil Spill

Environmental disaster in the Gulf of Mexico Reveals U.S.'s inability to plan for, control, and clean up oil spills in deep waters

Speeding Up Separations

Ultra-high-pressure liquid chromatography improves separations and cuts run times by as much as 90%

Promoting Diversity Through Conversation

Foreign-born chemists have rich life histories to share, they’re just waiting for someone to ask

  • Business

    FDA Struggles To Keep Up In India

    Facility inspections are declining in the country that supplies the most generic drugs to the U.S.

  • Environment

    Familiar Product, Different Use

    Firms are hoping new environmental regulations will spark greater sodium bicarbonate demand

  • Business

    Going Beyond Silica

    W.R. Grace leverages its materials expertise to expand into the instrumentation market

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Stretching Alters Magnetics

Cobalt complex's electron flow is disrupted when the square-shaped molecule is pulled into a rectangle

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Mommy Bloggers Take Aim At New Diapers

 

