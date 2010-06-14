Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Catalyst Goes Viral

Nanotechnology: Material grown on a virus template performs better than catalysts grown conventionally

by Bethany Halford
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Building A Better Catalyst
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
The M13 bacteriophage (orange) nucleates ceria (yellow), nickel (green), and rhodium (purple) to create a nanocrystalline catalyst that can reform ethanol (shown as ball and stick) into hydrogen.
Credit: ACS Nano
The M13 bacteriophage (orange) nucleates ceria (yellow), nickel (green), and rhodium (purple) to create a nanocrystalline catalyst that can reform ethanol (shown as ball and stick) into hydrogen.

Creating a better catalyst may be as simple as letting a virus do the construction for you. Angela Belcher and coworkers at MIT have used the M13 bacteriophage as a template for growing nanoparticles and nanowires of rhodium and nickel on ceria—a catalyst that can convert ethanol to hydrogen and is therefore promising for fuel cells (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn100346h). The virus-templated catalyst possesses significantly different physical properties from catalysts of identical composition grown without the M13 bacteriophage, the researchers report, including improved long-term stability and less vulnerability to surface deactivation.

The M13 bacteriophage can be engineered to assemble nanowires by modifying its surface proteins, which nucleate myriad materials. In the past, Belcher’s group conscripted M13 to make battery electrodes as well as semiconducting and magnetic nanowires.

“The virus is relatively stiff and has a high aspect ratio, so it forms stunning open and porous nanostructures which increase the surface area and shift the pore size distribution,” explains Brian Neltner, the report’s first author. “Surface area and pore size distribution are critical aspects of catalysts, and can improve the reaction rates and selectivity.”

The researchers also found they could eliminate expensive rhodium from the biotemplated material, creating a catalyst with just nickel on ceria. This material can catalytically reform ethanol at temperatures around 400 °C, “offering an alternative, inexpensive catalyst when higher temperatures are acceptable,” they write.

“This new approach to catalyst synthesis clearly provides desirable alternative possibilities for catalytic process applications,” comments Galen Stucky, a chemistry professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“As a materials scientist, it amazes me every day that biology is able to produce a protein which will bind to or nucleate almost any arbitrary material,” Neltner says. “Our lab’s track record of success producing nearly anything we want to make with M13 I think speaks very highly of the incredible versatility of biological systems.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tandem catalyst converts propane to propylene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printers make aluminum pieces without cracks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hollow Platinum Nanoparticles Boost Reaction Efficiency

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE