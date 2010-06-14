Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE Forms First Nuclear R&D ‘Hub’

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A nuclear energy research center or “hub,” the first of what could become many research hubs, was recently announced by the Department of Energy. DOE intends to create three hubs this year to spur innovation by using large, multidisciplinary teams of scientists and engineers working over a long period on a specific energy problem. The nuclear hub will receive $22 million during this first year, with the department expecting to provide a total of $122 million over five years, subject to congressional appropriations. The focus of the nuclear hub will be to create and manipulate a virtual model or computer simulation of an operating reactor, DOE says. The facility will be physically located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and will include nine team members from a mix of universities, companies, and government and private research labs. The two other yet-to-be-awarded hubs will conduct research on technologies to improve energy efficiency in buildings and to derive fuels from sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water. Energy Secretary Steven Chu has urged funding for several more hubs, which are based on industrial lab models of the past, each to solve specific energy problems. For more information, visit the website energy.gov/hubs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

President announces new manufacturing innovation institutes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar, Fossil Fuel Joined In Program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Advanced Research On Batteries Planned

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE