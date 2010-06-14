Dreyfus Offers Lectureship For Undergrad Institutions

The Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation has established the Jean Dreyfus Boissevain Lectureship for Undergraduate Institutions. The lectureship provides an $18,500 grant for a primarily undergraduate institution to bring in a leading researcher to give a series of lectures in the chemical sciences. The lecturer is expected to substantially interact with undergraduate students and faculty over the period of the visit. The program provides funds to host the speaker and support summer research for two undergraduate students.
Visit dreyfus.org/awards/jean_dreyfus_boissevain.shtml for application information. The deadline to apply is Aug. 17.
