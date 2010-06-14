DuPont Scientist Admits Secrets Theft

Former DuPont research chemist and conductive polymer expert Hong Meng has pleaded guilty to one count of trade secret theft, according to David C. Weiss, U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware. Meng faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 at a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 14. In a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney, Meng admitted he downloaded to his personal computer DuPont technology to lengthen the life of organic light-emitting diodes (C&EN, Oct. 12, 2009, page 12).
