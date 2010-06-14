Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Electronic Hint For Life's Origins

Orbital overlap explains a counterintuitive step in a ribonucleotide synthesis feasible on an early Earth

by Carmen Drahl
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Chem. BioL.
An electronic interaction (dotted line) affects the reactivity of this nucleoside.
Credit: ACS Chem. BioL.
An electronic interaction (dotted line) affects the reactivity of this nucleoside.

Electron delocalization might have been crucial to the chemistry that started life on Earth, reports a team led by Ronald T. Raines of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and John D. Sutherland of the University of Manchester, in England (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb100093g). Last year, Sutherland’s team developed a recipe for ribonucleotides that offered a plausible explanation of how a primitive Earth could have spawned starter life forms based on RNA (C&EN, May 18, 2009, page 40). At one point in Sutherland’s synthesis, a phosphate group gets attached to a secondary alcohol of a nucleoside intermediate, despite the presence of a more reactive primary alcohol. Now, the team thinks they understand why. A lone pair of the oxygen from the primary alcohol interacts with the antibonding orbital of a nearby carbon-nitrogen double bond, according to a crystal structure of the nucleoside and theoretical calculations. That delocalization diminishes the primary alcohol’s reactivity, allowing phosphorylation on the secondary alcohol instead. Until now, this type of interaction hasn’t been invoked as a way to control nucleic acid reactivity, the team notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pnictogen Ring Boasts Aromaticity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
When Three Electrons Are Not A Crowd
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient Rocks Suggest Meteorites Brought Life’s Phosphorus To Earth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE